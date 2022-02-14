Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,247.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,247 ($43.91) and last traded at GBX 3,253 ($43.99), with a volume of 18444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,349 ($45.29).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.70) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,930 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.23).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,450.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,583.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

