Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,055.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($27.79) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.86), with a volume of 2198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($28.40).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,248.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,426.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.
Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)
