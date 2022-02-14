Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,055.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($27.79) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.86), with a volume of 2198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($28.40).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,248.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,426.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

