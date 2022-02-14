Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $52.53 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

