Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

