Scotiabank Increases Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $19.08. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

