Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.42

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $950.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 586,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 136,775 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
