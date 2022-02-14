SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $158.28, but opened at $149.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $134.65, with a volume of 168,335 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on SE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average of $277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

