Seagen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGEN. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $125.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.17. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

