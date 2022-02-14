Seagen Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.