Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will earn $9.21 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.87 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

