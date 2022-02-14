Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will earn $5.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $303.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $205.61 and a one year high of $328.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

