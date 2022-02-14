Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 164.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

