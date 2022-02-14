Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.55 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Secret has a total market cap of $926.46 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00014200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

