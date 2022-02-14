Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 16,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.93.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

