Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Selecta Biosciences worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.15 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

