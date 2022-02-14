Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CAO Sells $13,275.08 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CAO Shawn Assad sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $13,275.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 850,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,467. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.