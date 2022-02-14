Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.07. 57,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

