Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Francine Kaufman Sells 163,870 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $403,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francine Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60.

SENS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 36,009,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. The stock has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Senseonics by 92.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 138,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Senseonics by 627.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 966,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

