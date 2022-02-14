Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Francine Kaufman Sells 163,870 Shares

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $403,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francine Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 16th, Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60.

SENS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 36,009,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. The stock has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Senseonics by 92.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 138,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Senseonics by 627.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 966,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.