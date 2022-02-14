Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio Sells 105,760 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SENS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 36,009,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
