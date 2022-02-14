Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,635,251,640 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,015,691 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

