SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SeqLL in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeqLL in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SeqLL in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SQL opened at $1.39 on Monday. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

