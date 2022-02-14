Serum (SRM) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Serum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $298.40 million and $52.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00036528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00104942 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

