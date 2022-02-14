Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 1,252,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

