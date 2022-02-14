Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Service Co. International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

SCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 1,252,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

