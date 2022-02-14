Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.200 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Co. International stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

