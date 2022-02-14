ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.34% of ServiceNow worth $4,136,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $584.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

