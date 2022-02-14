Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.80) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SHB has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.37) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 650 ($8.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.92) to GBX 650 ($8.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.06) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.60).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.96) on Monday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 558.50 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 619.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

