Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,440 ($33.00) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.76).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,018 ($27.29) on Friday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

