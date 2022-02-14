Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

