Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.