Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.
Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimao Group (SIOPF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.