Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
