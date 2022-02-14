Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.61.

Shares of SHOP opened at $854.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,376.01. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.