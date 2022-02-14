Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DUKE. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 40.20 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.91. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The firm has a market cap of £144.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

