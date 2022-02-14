Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 41.3%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

AHEXY stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

