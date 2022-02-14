Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 41.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

