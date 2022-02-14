Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Drops By 41.2%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.42.
Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.