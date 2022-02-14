Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Increases By 106.9%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 25.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

