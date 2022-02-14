Short Interest in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Declines By 40.9%

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Catcha Investment stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Catcha Investment has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Catcha Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catcha Investment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catcha Investment during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Catcha Investment Company Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

