Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Expands By 108.7%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 103,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

NASDAQ CREX opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 3.66.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.