Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 38.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.