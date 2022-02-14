Short Interest in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Rises By 82.5%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,095. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.