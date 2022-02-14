Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declines By 73.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,856.50.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.