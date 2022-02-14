Short Interest in GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Rises By 85.0%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,351.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of GPTGF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. GPT Group has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

