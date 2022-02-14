Short Interest in Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Increases By 75.0%

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,750. Greenway Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Greenway Technologies alerts:

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in research, development, and commercialization of a proprietary Gas-to-Liquids syngas conversion systems and micro-plants that can be scaled to meet specific gas field production requirements. The company’s patented and proprietary technologies have been realized in its first commercial G-Reformer unit, which is a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas, which when combined with a Fischer-Tropsch reactor and catalyst, produces fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.