Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Drops By 40.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:ASR opened at $218.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $164.11 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
