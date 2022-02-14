Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Decreases By 46.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTXO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 687,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,066. GTX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

