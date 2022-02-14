Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Drops By 46.0%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,615.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$20.76 during trading hours on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.