Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Drops By 46.0%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,615.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$20.76 during trading hours on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

