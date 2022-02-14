Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Decreases By 38.8%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.3 days.

Shares of HTWSF stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Helios Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

