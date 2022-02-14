Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Grows By 89.9%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,929,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 1,542,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,184.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IVBXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.07. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Innovent Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

