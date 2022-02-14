Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 41.3%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

