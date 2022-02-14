Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Grows By 108.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 257,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

